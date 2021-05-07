SeaSpine Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting

Breaking News
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that, in response to the continued public health concerns regarding in-person gatherings as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, directors, and employees, the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

This change does not change the record date for the annual meeting, April 5, 2021, or impact the ability of the Company’s stockholders to vote in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the annual meeting, including the Company’s proxy statement dated April 21, 2021 (the “proxy materials”).

In order to attend the annual meeting, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SPNE. Upon completing registration, stockholders will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will allow them access to the annual meeting and to vote and submit questions during the annual meeting.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting format is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the annual meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in that notice.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

