SeaSpine to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with BTIG

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat with BTIG.

SeaSpine is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.  Anyone interested in accessing the live call should email a participation request to: [email protected]. An audio replay of the event will be available on the Company’s website at investor.seaspine.com.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders.  SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their patients’ fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

