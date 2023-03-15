DENVER, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (“SeaStar Medical” or the “Company”), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Chung, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time.
To attend the SeaStar Medical presentation, submit questions in advance of the presentation and receive updates, please register here. Registration for the live webcast will also be accessible from the Events & Presentation section on the SeaStar Medical website. An archived replay of the webcast following the event will be available on the Company’s website, the Emerging Growth website and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Virtual Conference is focused on growth companies with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution and the overall potential for long-term growth. The conference’s audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. More information about the Emerging Growth Conference is available here.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Contacts:
Media
PSC Consulting
Patty Caballero
(973) 348-5055
patty@pscconsulting.net
Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
Jcain@lhai.com
# # #
