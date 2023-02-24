DENVER, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (“SeaStar Medical” or the “Company”), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that Kevin Chung, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the Company’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) in a presentation at the 5th Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit (CKD5) in Boston on March 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

In his presentation, “The Selective Cytopheretic Device: A Novel Host Response Targeting Cell-Directed Extracorporeal Therapy in AKI (Acute Kidney Disease),” Dr. Chung will discuss the impact of systemic inflammation as a key driver of organ dysfunction and damage in the setting of acute and chronic diseases such as AKI and chronic kidney disease (CKD). He will detail the advantages of targeting leukocytes (neutrophils and monocytes) — the main function of the SCD — over targeting downstream byproducts of hyperinflammation. Dr. Chung will also review the clinical data from studies with the SCD in adult and pediatric patients with AKI and COVID-19.

The SCD is a patented cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop the cytokine storm that causes organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. The therapy currently is delivered through continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to target and neutralize pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes allowing the body to return to homeostasis. SeaStar Medical recently announced FDA approval to begin a pivotal study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its SCD in adults with AKI requiring CKRT and subsequently provided details of the planned study. The SCD received the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation in 2022.

“The SCD represents a major innovation in the treatment of life-threatening hyperinflammation in the setting of critical illness. An estimated six million American adults and children are diagnosed with AKI every year, and more than 200,000 require continuous kidney replacement therapy as part of their care,” said Dr. Chung. “I am excited to engage with and learn from my industry and academic colleagues at CKD5 to explore ways we can bring life-saving therapies like SCD more rapidly to the market.”

Dr. Chung is an accomplished critical care physician with expertise in extracorporeal life support therapies and extensive research in critical care and organ support. He has authored more than 300 scientific papers, reviews, editorials and book chapters related to burns, resuscitation, AKI, acute respiratory distress syndrome and organ support. He has led multiple clinical trials and was responsible for overseeing the PURIFY Program, a series of multicenter studies sponsored by the Department of Defense to study blood purification in life-threatening illness.

About the 5th Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit (CKD5)

CKD5 is the definitive industry forum sharing cross-industry insight to bring effective therapies to patients faster by uniting industry experts dedicated to accelerating the frontier of pioneering research beyond the new standard of care and breaking new ground with redefined patient inclusion criteria.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

