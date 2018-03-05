Breaking News
Home / Top News / Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 Announces Limited Availability for Professional Women in Cruise Brunch

Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 Announces Limited Availability for Professional Women in Cruise Brunch

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seatrade Cruise Global, the leading annual global business-to-business event in the cruise industry, is once again partnering with Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) for the 2018 edition of the Professional Women in Cruise Brunch. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the popular program will be held Thursday, March 8 from 11am-1pm in Room 220/221 on the second floor of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

The Professional Women in Cruise Brunch has become a favorite Seatrade Cruise Global tradition and it is wonderful to once again partner with WISTA – especially on International Women’s Day,” shares Chiara Giorgi, Brand Director for Seatrade Cruise Global.  “This year’s panel features an incredible roster of speakers and we look forward to this important industry event.”

The 2018 Professional Women in Cruise Brunch, will offer an off-the-cuff “coffee talk” discussion on multiple topics including “The Best Career Advice,” “The Best Advice I Never Got” as well as talent acquisition and retention.  This year’s moderator will be Anna Silva, Manager of Business Development for Total Marine Solutions. Panelists will include Carnival Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Guest Commerce Renata Ribeiro, Holland America Port Operations Manager Mary-Ann M. Isinger, Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services Managing Director Olga Piqueras and Tropical Shipping USA Government and Community Affairs Director Jennifer Nugent-Hill.

The Professional Women in Cruise Brunch ticket cost is $70 for WISTA members and $80 for non-members and registration can be made on the website.  All proceeds go to Mercy Ships, Seatrade’s official non-profit partner.

The 2018 edition marks the third year for Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale and the Broward County Convention Center taking place 5-8 March 2018.  Over 25 panels are scheduled over four days delivering the most wide-ranging program to date. The complete conference schedule can be found at Seatrade Cruise Global’s website.  The website includes sections on registration details and deadlines for attendees, exhibitor and media resources, as well as travel information and a contact section for UBM, owner of the Seatrade Cruise Portfolio.

Press registration will soon open to journalists intending to report on the convention’s exhibition and conference sessions.  Journalists are asked to fill out the registration form and convention organizers will issue a complimentary pass once their credentials have been verified and approved. 

About Seatrade Cruise Global
Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 is taking place 5-8 March 2018 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. The exhibition is the leading annual global business-to-business event for the cruise industry. Bringing together buyers and suppliers for a four-day conference and three-day exhibition, the gathering draws more than 11,000 registered attendees, over 700 exhibiting companies from 113 countries and more than 300 international journalists to become the cruise industry’s epicenter of ideas, products and services.  A who’s who of the industry participate in a comprehensive panel of discussions featuring experts, leaders and thought-makers including the State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote with the chief executives of the world’s largest cruise companies. Call +1-212-600-3260 or visit http://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com for more information.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:    
Mike Hicks 
Lou Hammond Group
561-655-3836 
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.