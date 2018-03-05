Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 Announces Limited Availability for Professional Women in Cruise Brunch

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seatrade Cruise Global, the leading annual global business-to-business event in the cruise industry, is once again partnering with Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) for the 2018 edition of the Professional Women in Cruise Brunch. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the popular program will be held Thursday, March 8 from 11am-1pm in Room 220/221 on the second floor of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

“The Professional Women in Cruise Brunch has become a favorite Seatrade Cruise Global tradition and it is wonderful to once again partner with WISTA – especially on International Women’s Day,” shares Chiara Giorgi, Brand Director for Seatrade Cruise Global. “This year’s panel features an incredible roster of speakers and we look forward to this important industry event.”

The 2018 Professional Women in Cruise Brunch, will offer an off-the-cuff “coffee talk” discussion on multiple topics including “The Best Career Advice,” “The Best Advice I Never Got” as well as talent acquisition and retention. This year’s moderator will be Anna Silva, Manager of Business Development for Total Marine Solutions. Panelists will include Carnival Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Guest Commerce Renata Ribeiro, Holland America Port Operations Manager Mary-Ann M. Isinger, Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services Managing Director Olga Piqueras and Tropical Shipping USA Government and Community Affairs Director Jennifer Nugent-Hill.

The Professional Women in Cruise Brunch ticket cost is $70 for WISTA members and $80 for non-members and registration can be made on the website. All proceeds go to Mercy Ships, Seatrade’s official non-profit partner.

The 2018 edition marks the third year for Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale and the Broward County Convention Center taking place 5-8 March 2018. Over 25 panels are scheduled over four days delivering the most wide-ranging program to date. The complete conference schedule can be found at Seatrade Cruise Global’s website. The website includes sections on registration details and deadlines for attendees, exhibitor and media resources, as well as travel information and a contact section for UBM, owner of the Seatrade Cruise Portfolio.

Press registration will soon open to journalists intending to report on the convention’s exhibition and conference sessions. Journalists are asked to fill out the registration form and convention organizers will issue a complimentary pass once their credentials have been verified and approved.

About Seatrade Cruise Global

Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 is taking place 5-8 March 2018 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. The exhibition is the leading annual global business-to-business event for the cruise industry. Bringing together buyers and suppliers for a four-day conference and three-day exhibition, the gathering draws more than 11,000 registered attendees, over 700 exhibiting companies from 113 countries and more than 300 international journalists to become the cruise industry’s epicenter of ideas, products and services. A who’s who of the industry participate in a comprehensive panel of discussions featuring experts, leaders and thought-makers including the State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote with the chief executives of the world’s largest cruise companies. Call +1-212-600-3260 or visit http://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com for more information.

