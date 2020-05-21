Seattle Bank Selects iland with Veeam Cloud Backup for Critical Data Protection

Breaking News
Sound Community Bank replaces legacy on-premises hardware with efficient iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect

Houston, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced Sound Community Bank is using iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect to secure all its workloads, including its active directory and exchange accounts.

Sound Community Bank serves more than 15,000 households and businesses with eight retail branches and two loan production offices throughout the Seattle, Wash. area. The company  manages more than $715 million in assets with loan services that include consumer, residential and business products. A year ago, it began searching for a cloud backup solution to replace its aging on-premises hardware and meet strict federal finance regulations.  

Technology services supervisor Sean Bornicke said the bank’s growing data and limited space precluded it from refreshing its on-premises backup system. As a Veeam customer, he needed an integrated and secure solution to advance the company’s Veeam® Backup & Replication™ environment to the cloud. 

After vetting Veeam’s top partners for a compatible cloud solution that could address his needs of compliance, agility and cost effectiveness, Bornicke selected iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect. 

“iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect is an agile solution that just works. It’s a set-it-and-forget-it type of service, which is exactly what a small-to-midsize IT shop needs when we’re talking about backup,” Bornicke said. “Backup is one of those things that you want to know always works. With iland and Veeam, it’s always worked.” 

With iland, a four-time Veeam Impact Cloud and Service Provider of the Year, Sound Community Bank now has a secure and cost effective cloud backup solution that is fully-integrated with Veeam’s industry-leading backup and replication software. The solution has already proven a success in terms of efficiency. 

The bank can now respond to data growth by increasing capacity in seconds versus weeks, as compared to the legacy on-premises environment. More importantly, with the combination of Veeam and iland, the company is able to meet the stringent security and compliance requirements associated with the financial services industry. 

Based on his experience with the iland Secure Cloud Backup, Bornicke said Sound Community Bank plans to also implement iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with Veeam, which provides complete backup and recovery for Office 365 data including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. 

“iland was my first choice to become our Office 365 Backup solution provider,” Bornicke said. “We know that Office 365 is a good platform, but they don’t guarantee anything. If something goes bad, a lot of people think that Microsoft is backing everything up. We’ve known all along that they don’t — they have redundancy but they don’t have backup. Securing our Office 365 data with iland really takes a lot off our mind.” 

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

