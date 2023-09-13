Nonprofit sets $175,000 fundraising goal during one-day event

Tootsie Roll Takes a Walk Tootsie Roll, who now goes by Fiona, enjoys a festive walk with her new mom after being adopted from Seattle Humane.

Tootsie Roll at Seattle Humane Tootsie Roll was in immense pain when she arrived at Seattle Humane and required emergency surgery to remove bladder stones. The surgery was successful and she was able to be adopted after a lengthy recovery process.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Day of Giving on Thursday, Sept. 14 is one of Seattle Humane’s most important fundraisers of the year and is all about uniting the community to raise $175,000 in one day to support their lifesaving work throughout the year. The organization will spend the entire day promoting their lifesaving mission and work on their social media channels.

Seattle Humane was originally founded in 1897 to save and protect livestock during Seattle’s rapid growth and the height of the Klondike Gold Rush. The nonprofit has evolved immensely over the past 125 years and is now focused not only on connecting families with adoptable pets, but also on being a pet resource center for the region.

Their many community programs, pet food bank, teaching veterinary medical center, public dog training courses and many other services are all designed to help keep pets happy, healthy and in loving homes – not in a shelter. Fundraisers like Day of Giving and other generous support from the community account for roughly 80 percent of Seattle Humane’s operating revenue.

Taking in and caring for at-risk pets, preparing them for adoption, will always be at the core of Seattle Humane’s mission. The level of sheltering and veterinary care provided to each pet has also evolved over the years and with increased resources made possible through charitable support. All pets have their own challenges and unique cost of care.

Tootsie Roll was found living outside and brought to a partner shelter, which turned to Seattle Humane for transfer assistance when they reached capacity. This pit bull was in bad shape upon arrival. She was examined by Seattle Humane’s veterinary staff to determine the underlying issues, which turned out to be a number of large, painful bladder stones. The stones were successfully removed with surgery, however, Tootsie Roll then came down with pneumonia and required round-the-clock care to recover. Later in her recovery, Tootsie Roll was well enough to go out to a foster home to finish healing. She is now the most popular dog in her neighborhood and living with her new family.

Seattle Humane is asking the community to help them tell even more lifesaving stories by making a gift for Day of Giving. All gifts received by September 14 will be tripled, thanks to a special group of matching donors. People can make a Day of Giving donation by visiting SeattleHumane.org/dayofgiving.

