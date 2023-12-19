The development of innovative seaweed-based feed formulations and the adoption of novel manufacturing technologies are key trends in the seaweed-based feed market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global seaweed-based feed market value is estimated to total US$ 1,251.0 million in 2023. Over the assessment period, demand for seaweed-based feed products is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 16.0%. By 2033, the total market valuation is set to reach US$ 2,385.6 million.

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the seaweed-based feed industry. These include Growing preference for organic and natural feed additives, rising awareness about the benefits of seaweed in animal nutrition, and adoption of sustainable farming practices.

Seaweed-based feed is a rapidly growing market in the animal feed industry that focuses on the production, promotion, and distribution of feed products derived from seaweed. Seaweed-based feed is a desirable alternative for many livestock-rearing methods, particularly aquaculture. This is because it offers a nutrient-rich and sustainable replacement for traditional feed sources.

Seaweed products are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and bioactive substances. Hence, they can improve the growth, health, and general quality of livestock and farmed aquatic species. They are becoming perfect ingredients for animal feed due to their nutritional qualities.

The growing need for sustainable feed solutions is expected to propel the market for seaweed-based feeds. The production of seaweed needs less freshwater, land, and fertilizers than other feed sources like fishmeal and soybean meal. This makes it a more environmentally friendly option.

Seaweed farms can enhance water quality and trap carbon dioxide, which will promote sustainable aquaculture methods. Thus, shifting preference towards seaweed-based feeds due to their eco-friendly nature will foster market growth through 2033.

For aquatic species and livestock, a seaweed-based diet has various advantages. It has been discovered to strengthen digestion and increase nutrient absorption by encouraging the growth of good gut flora. This can lead to higher feed conversion rates and better animal growth overall.

Bioactive substances such as antioxidants and antibacterial agents found in seaweed-based feed can strengthen a species’ resistance to disease and lessen the need for medications. Thanks to these advantages, demand for seaweed-based feeds is expected to grow robustly through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global seaweed-based feed market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,385.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on the source, the brown seaweed segment is estimated to hold a market share of 38.6% in 2023.

in 2023. By application, the aquaculture segment will likely hold a value share of 28.5% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on form, the powder segment is set to account for a revenue share of 43.4% in 2023.

in 2023. The United States market value is forecast to reach US$ 850.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Demand in Australia is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2023 and 2033,

“The seaweed-based feed market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for organic and natural feed additives, technological advancements in seaweed cultivation, and the expansion of aquaculture & livestock industries,” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Start-ups highlight the increasing interest in seaweed-based solutions for animal feed and agriculture, reflecting the potential of seaweed to contribute to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in the feed industry. The seaweed-based start-up culture is expected to continue growing as more companies recognize the value of seaweed as a valuable and sustainable resource.

Launching new products can help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demand. It will also allow them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share.

Key Companies Profiled:

Algaia

Symbrosia

AquAgri Processing Pvt Ltd

Sea6 Energy

Cascadia Seaweed

The Seaweed Company

Corbion

Ocean Harvest Technology

Olmix Group

Cargill

Acadian Seaplants

Other Players

For instance,

In 2023, Symbrosia introduced a new seaweed-based feed additive aimed at addressing environmental challenges associated with livestock farming.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global seaweed-based feed market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

The growth projections are based on source (red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed), application (aquaculture, livestock, and pet food), form (powder, pellets, and liquid), and region.

Seaweed-Based Feed Market Outlook by Category:

By Source:

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

By Application:

Aquaculture Fish Shrimp Shellfish Others

Livestock Poultry Pigs Cattle Others

Pet Food Dogs Cats Horses



By Form:

Powdered

Pellets

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

