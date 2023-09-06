Fact.MR’s latest report on Seaweed Biomass Waste Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR estimates that the global Seaweed Biomass Waste market will be worth US$ 14,837.8 million in 2023 and US$ 38,918.1 million in 2033. Global demand for Seaweed Biomass Waste is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the coming ten years.

When seaweed is gathered for different uses, including food, feed, or industrial applications, there could be unusable leftovers or residues. These leftovers may comprise stems, leaves, or other seaweed plant pieces that are discarded once the desirable components have been harvested or separated.

The term “seaweed biomass waste” describes the organic waste produced as a by-product or residue during the growth, harvest, processing, or use of seaweed. The marine plant species known as seaweed, or marine macroalgae, is found in oceans and coastal regions all over the world. It is a renewable resource whose great nutritional content, quantity, and range of uses have attracted a lot of attention.

Some plant components may be discarded or not used for the intended purpose throughout the seaweed growing process. After the necessary components have been harvested or separated, these can include the stems, leaves, or other parts of the seaweed that are not used. Similar by-products or residues are frequently produced while processing seaweed for various uses, including food, feed, or industrial ones. These could take the form of extraneous solids, liquids, or other substances that don’t make the cut.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 38,918.1 million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Seaweed Biomass Waste Report:

By 2033, the market for Seaweed Biomass Waste is projected to be worth US$ 38,918.1 million .

Over the projection period, the demand for Seaweed Biomass Waste is anticipated to grow at a rate of 10.1% CAGR

CAGR By 2033, it is expected that the market for packaging-type seaweed biomass waste, broken down by kind, shall be worth US$ 7 40.5 million.

million. The extraction seaweed biomass waste market is anticipated to grow at a 6.6% CAGR by application over the forecast period.

CAGR by application over the forecast period. By 2033, the United States is anticipated to have a significant value share of 33.4 % of the global market.

of the global market. By 2033, it is anticipated that the Seaweed Biomass Waste market in the United Kingdom will be worth US$ 580.2 million.

The value CAGR for the China market is anticipated to be 8.6% over the projection period.

“The market potential for seaweed biomass waste is being driven by reasons such as rising consumer demand for natural and sustainable products, the expansion of the health and wellness industry, and the demand for ecologically friendly solutions. They anticipate that the market for seaweed biomass waste will keep expanding and present profitable investment opportunities.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Segmentation of Seaweed Biomass Waste Market

By Form By Processing Types By Application By Region Solid Waste Extraction Food & Beverages North America Liquid Waste Drying Animal feed Latin America Packaging waste Composting Nutraceutical Europe Fermentation Agriculture East Asia Bioenergy and biogas South Asia Cosmetics & Personal Care

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Cargill

CP Kelco

Gelymar

Ocean Harvest Technology

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Seasol International Pty Ltd

Seaweed Energy Solutions

The Seaweed Company

Ocean Rainforest

AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd.

Algea AS

Mara Seaweed

Seagreens Ltd.

Algaia

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2020, To launch the Qingdao High Tech Industrial Development Zone, Qingdao Xyun Biotech Group Co., LTD expanded an existing industrial zone.

