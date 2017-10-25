SEB’s third quarter 2017 result

Breaking News
“It was a solid result in an uneventful and seasonally slower quarter. Large corporate customers took advantage of the attractive capital market for refinancing while financial institutions continued to search for higher yield while the low volatility in the financial markets led to lower customer activity. In Sweden, the housing market has seen some healthy signs of stabilization. In the Baltic countries, both corporate and household lending was higher”, says Johan Torgeby, SEB’s President and CEO, commenting on the quarterly result.

The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 was SEK 5.4bn (5.7). Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating profit increased by 3 per cent. Return on equity was 12.1 per cent (13.2).

Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 11.1bn (11.4). Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating income increased by 3 per cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.5). Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating expenses increased by 1 per cent.

Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 7 basis points for the quarter (6). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per cent (168 at year-end). The capital position improved with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.2 per cent (18.8 at year-end). SEB’s own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.

You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 25 October 2017.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank’s operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB’s business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017, the Group’s total assets amounted to SEK 2,933bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,850bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com

