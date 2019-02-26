SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla’s Musk in contempt of violating deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said a federal court should hold Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in contempt for violating last year’s settlement with the federal regulatory agency due to new statements made on Twitter, sending shares of the electric carmaker down 5 percent in extended trade.
