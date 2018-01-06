SEC probing Kushner Cos use of wealthy investor visas: WSJ

(Reuters) – The real estate company of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its use of a federal program that grants visas to wealthy foreigners investing in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
