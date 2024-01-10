Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “undermined” the U.S. “constitutional commitment to civilian control of the military” and the nation’s “readiness in a time of crisis” when his admission to a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) was concealed from the White House.

“Austin’s behavior was reckless, particularly at a time when war has broken out in Europe and the Middle East, China is a major threat in the Pacific, global commerce is being p

[Read more at source]