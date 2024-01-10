Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “undermined” the U.S. “constitutional commitment to civilian control of the military” and the nation’s “readiness in a time of crisis” when his admission to a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) was concealed from the White House.
“Austin’s behavior was reckless, particularly at a time when war has broken out in Europe and the Middle East, China is a major threat in the Pacific, global commerce is being p
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Hilarious Jayapal gaffe proves Dems find saying ‘insurrection’ to be hard - January 10, 2024
- House GOP erupts in division over call to push Johnson out of speakership: ‘Working for Joe Biden’ - January 10, 2024
- WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing - January 10, 2024