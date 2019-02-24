Second Brexit referendum important safety net to prevent ‘no deal’: Labour’s trade spokesman

The idea of a second Brexit referendum will become more important as the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal draws closer, the opposition Labour Party’s trade spokesman Barry Gardiner told Sky News on Sunday.
