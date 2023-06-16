Mexico City, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, announced today the selection of eight companies to its inaugural REACH Latin America (LATAM) cohort. Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, with more than 200 portfolio companies in six major markets worldwide.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Second Century Ventures as we extend our REACH program into Latin America,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “We’re confident our partnership with these new innovators will offer tremendous benefits to consumers and real estate agents in Latin America and across the globe.”

The award-winning REACH program helps launch and accelerate high-growth potential companies in the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

“We’re excited to welcome these new innovators to the Latin America PropTech community,” said Carlos Rousseau, managing partner of REACH LATAM. “The solutions provided by this group of companies have demonstrated considerable relevance and strong innovation, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the remainder of this year and beyond.”

The companies chosen for the 2023 REACH LATAM program offer solutions in digital marketing, cross-border investing, financial transaction management, mortgage, property services, data and AI modeling, and more. The eight companies selected include:

Ambana: Provides cross-border fractionalized real estate investment opportunities across Latin America and the United States.

Koggi: Connects developers, financial institutions and home buyers to simplify home financing throughout Latin America.

Kolonus: An integrated residential property management platform with neighborhood maintenance services, access control, payments and collaboration for residents and tenants.

Alohome: Helps homebuilders increase their conversion rates through simple-to-use sales and marketing software.

Propmeteus: Provides a centralized and verified analytics database for real estate professionals in Mexico.

Kipp Storage: Helps commercial landlords monetize vacant spaces by transforming them into storage and logistic solutions across Chile and Mexico.

Ai360: Provides data and AI models to improve financing and investment decision-making in the real estate industry.

Beleta: A hand-curated marketplace for premium residential properties in Mexico.

“We are excited to debut the 2023 REACH LATAM cohort, a remarkable lineup of solutions across the Latin American real estate ecosystem,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “Guided by the vast knowledge and backing from our worldwide community of real estate professionals, investors, strategic partners and mentors, we are optimistic that this inaugural cohort will lead positive and enduring transformation for real estate in Latin America and worldwide.”

REACH LATAM will offer its 2023 program a robust curriculum, including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant global real estate marketplace exposure. Learn more about REACH LATAM and how you can get involved at https://nar-reach.com/latam/.

