Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, today announced the six companies selected for its 2023 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, helping agents and brokers become more efficient as they serve consumers, enhancing business capabilities, and addressing some of the persistent challenges facing global housing markets.

“Our REACH program aims to partner with companies that empower Realtors® to succeed,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “These innovators are developing technologies that will help our members navigate the current market and build their businesses for the years ahead. We are thrilled to collaborate with the 2023 REACH Canada cohort to ensure that Realtors® remain at the forefront of the real estate industry.”

Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, with more than 200 portfolio companies worldwide. It operates the global REACH scale-up program in five major markets – U.S. Residential, U.S. Commercial, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom – with plans to expand the program to a sixth global region in early 2023. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

Leveraging REACH’s rapidly expanding global presence, the 2023 REACH Canada cohort represents technology companies based in Canada and around the continent – each with ambitions to advance the real estate ecosystem through unique value-add solutions for homeowners, asset owners, real estate operators and Realtors® alike.

The six companies selected for REACH Canada 2023 include the following:

iGuard Home Solutions offers technology that protects loved ones and property from kitchen fires before they can start.

FrontRunner is the intersection between real estate and new media, changing the face of the digital out of home (DOOH), commercial real estate and retail industries.

RealSage builds technologies that leverage data across the rental journey to generate real-time actionable insights and standardized processes for enterprise rental managers.

SingleKey helps landlords find the right tenant and manage risks through easy, fast and effective tenant screening and background checks while supporting long term landlord-tenant relationships with rent collection and rent-guarantee products.

Productive.app increases Realtors ® ’ productivity by collecting, analyzing and prioritizing tasks, sending them directly from a phone call to their chosen customer relationship management (CRM) tool.

JOBI by Sustainable Projects Group is an energy efficiency software as a service solution (SaaS) that empowers property managers and asset owners in the built environment to create and execute industry-leading, actionable sustainability plans.

Collectively, these companies have raised over $11 million USD in capital and represent a market capitalization of more than $75 million.

“The 2023 REACH Canada cohort offers an impressive range of diverse solutions and demonstrates that technology truly has no borders,” said Lynette Keyowski, Managing Partner of REACH Canada. “These six companies – led by a diverse group of founders with expertise spanning multiple industries, geographies and ideologies – are focused on addressing some of the most critical and evolving real estate challenges, including aging in place; access to housing; environmental responsibility; and space utilization. We are excited to work with companies that are helping solve industry challenges in partnership with the Realtor® community.”

REACH Canada will offer its 2023 program members a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Learn more about the companies selected for the REACH Canada program and how you can get involved at www.narreach.ca.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

