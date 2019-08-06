Second day of snapped telecoms links in Kashmir after India scraps special status

A communications blackout entered its second day on Tuesday in disputed Kashmir, after India snapped television, telephone and internet links to deter protests over its scrapping of special constitutional status for the Himalayan region.
