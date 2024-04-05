Ninth Fisher House in San Antonio will support veterans and their families as they receive medical care.

San Antonio VA Healthcare System Fisher House II Ribbon Cutting Staff and supporters cut the ribbon for a second Fisher House that was dedicated today at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio, Texas by Executive Director Dr. Julianne Flynn and President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was represented by Dr. Antoinette Shappell, Deputy Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services. The new home will double the South Texas VA Health Care System’s capacity to offer a home away from home to the families of Veterans who are inpatients at the Audie Murphy VA Medical Center.

San Antonio, Texas, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A second Fisher House was dedicated today at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital by Executive Director Dr. Julianne Flynn and President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was represented by Dr. Antoinette Shappell, Deputy Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services.

The new home will double the South Texas VA Health Care System’s capacity to offer a home away from home to the families of Veterans who are inpatients at the Audie Murphy VA Medical Center.

“The addition of this second Fisher House demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of our Veterans and their families,” said Executive Director, Dr. Julianne Flynn. “A home away from home where families can find comfort during difficult moments in their care journey. We understand the positive impact it can make for patients to have family by their side, and this state-of-the-art facility makes that possible.”

The nearly 13,000 sq. ft. Fisher House provides lodging for Veteran and military families at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones while they receive medical care. At full occupancy, this second home will bring the possible total savings at the campus to more than a million dollars in lodging costs per year.

“Many families staying at the South Texas VA Fisher Houses will come from great distances for specialized care, staying months at a time, and we need to support their loved ones’ recovery,” said Coker. “Generous partners like Fisher House Inc., Amazon Web Services, and the Adam R. Scripps Foundation have helped make this new home a reality.”[MC1]

This Fisher House is part of a network of 97 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. It is located on the grounds of the Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital campus. Fisher House Foundation is on the Road to 100 Fisher Houses with projects underway in Memphis, Tennessee; Detroit, Michigan; and the 100th Fisher House, which will be in North Chicago, Illinois.

The new South Texas VA Fisher House has 16 wheelchair-accessible suites; a spacious kitchen; large communal living, dining, and family rooms; a laundry room; and a shared patio. The home was gifted to the VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It joins an existing Fisher House on the campus and will be managed by the same team.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: Adam R. Scripps Foundation, Amazon Web Services, Fisher House Inc., Men’s Wearhouse, MSG James [DN2] [DN3] [MH4] Volstad, USA, Retired, Enterprise Mobility Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Peter (Thermis) James, Navy Veteran, Mr. and Mrs. James McGinity, Vehicles for Veterans, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

###

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 97 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About South Texas Veterans Health Care System

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is comprised of two inpatient campuses: the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio and the Kerrville VA Hospital in Kerrville, Texas. South Texas VHCS is one of the fastest growing VA healthcare system and serves one of the largest primary service areas in the Nation. South Texas is part of the VA Heart of Texas, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 17), with offices located in Arlington, Texas. With an operating budget of 1.4 billion, South Texas provides healthcare services for 115,000 unique Veterans.

Attachment

San Antonio VA Healthcare System Fisher House II Ribbon Cutting

CONTACT: Michelle Horn Fisher House Foundation 703-819-3177 [email protected]