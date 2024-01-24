The second-hand designer shoes market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable fashion, affordability, and a growing online resale ecosystem

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global second hand designer shoes market is expected to grow by 8.3%, reaching $1.27 billion by 2030 from $0.73 billion in 2023. In this market, people buy and sell previously-owned luxury shoes from top brands. Shoppers get authentic designer shoes at lower prices, making it easier to own fashionable items.

The attractiveness of used designer shoes lies in getting modern, high-quality footwear from famous brands, which also helps the environment by extending the product’s life. With online platforms and special stores, the market now offers a variety of designs, sizes, and conditions, appealing to those who want both affordability and uniqueness.

Several factors drive the global market for second-hand designer footwear. People are choosing used luxury products more to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. The rise of circular fashion, where products are reused and recycled, also contributes to the growth of this market. Online marketplaces play a key role in facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers worldwide. Consumers are attracted by the potential for big savings and the appeal of unique and uncommon designs. Overall, the coexistence of sustainability, affordability, and convenience is fuelling the growing global market for second-hand designer footwear.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 0.73 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 1.27 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 161 Pages Market Segmentation By End Use, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ASOS Marketplace

Depop

Grailed

Jane

Mosh Posh

Rebelle

The RealReal

Tradesy

Vestiaire Collective

Zulily

Second-Hand Designer Shoes Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The strength of the second-hand designer shoe market lies in its multifaceted advantages. Firstly, it champions environmental sustainability by mitigating the resource-intensive process of manufacturing new designer shoes. The market’s reliance on pre-owned footwear reduces the consumption of natural resources and minimizes pollution, aligning seamlessly with the principles of sustainable development.

Affordability stands out as a pivotal driver, with second-hand shoes often costing a fraction of new ones, expanding the market’s appeal. Moreover, the market promotes ethical pricing, countering the unfair practices of some designer shoe manufacturers. An often overlooked yet substantial benefit is the support it provides to local businesses, particularly impactful in developing economies like India and China. Additionally, the reduction of packaging in second-hand sales contributes to a decrease in waste accumulation, gaining societal approval. The advent of online shopping further propels the market’s growth by broadening its customer base through widespread accessibility and rapid internet penetration.

Market Challenges/Restraints

However, the second-hand designer shoe market faces challenges that temper its growth. One significant drawback is the absence of warranties, forcing consumers to choose between cost savings and product guarantees. The prevalence of damaged products and the lack of replacement options pose hurdles, potentially dampening demand.

Purchasing second-hand shoes becomes a more time-consuming process due to the need for careful inspection, considering their prior usage. Moreover, the risk of infections arises from inadequate care by retailers, posing potential health concerns for buyers and impacting sales. Lastly, the market contends with societal perceptions, as some individuals prefer investing in high-end new shoes to uphold a status symbol, potentially influencing the market’s image. Despite these challenges, the second-hand designer shoe market continues to grow, driven by its commitment to sustainability, affordability, and ethical practices.

Market Segmentation:

Women’s products are expected to sell quickly, dominating the second-hand designer shoe market. The women’s segment, especially designer shoes, attracts a broader customer base due to the increasing desire for high-end fashion. The ever-changing variety of designs in women’s shoes expands their market reach and encourages more consumer involvement. Children’s designer shoes, on the other hand, are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment. The demand for environmentally friendly and cost-effective options among parents is driving growth in the children’s footwear market. The aim is to install sustainable consumer behaviours in children early on, coupled with the appeal of providing them with fashionable and premium designer footwear, positioning the children’s segment for rapid expansion in the second-hand designer shoe market.

Online sales are set to dominate the second-hand designer shoe industry, holding the largest market share. The convenience and accessibility offered by digital marketplaces for buying and selling pre-owned designer footwear have fuelled the rapid growth of the online sector. Consumers prefer the extensive variety, user-friendly interface, and global accessibility provided by online platforms, establishing them as the leading force in the market. The online sector is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by technological advancements, the rise of specialized online marketplaces, and the increasing digitization of consumer behaviour. With more consumers choosing the ease of online transactions, the digital sector is poised for significant expansion, surpassing traditional offline avenues in the dynamic second-hand designer shoe industry.

The mature and robust fashion industry, coupled with a high demand for luxury products, is set to drive growth in North America, making it the region with the largest market share in the global second-hand designer shoe industry. The presence of online platforms facilitating the buying and selling of second-hand items and a well-established e-commerce infrastructure contribute to North America’s dominance. The region’s significant market share, driven by both offline and online transactions, is a result of consumers’ inclination toward sustainable alternatives and a shared cultural emphasis on fashion.

Regional Insights:

The South Asia & Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest expansion in the global market for pre-owned designer shoes. Developing nations like India and Southeast Asian countries are experiencing the emergence of a middle class that is increasing spending on high-end fashion. This expansion is fuelled by urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and a growing awareness of sustainable fashion practices. The digital revolution in these economies and the prevalence of e-commerce platforms create a favourable environment for the growth of the second-hand designer footwear industry. With consumers prioritizing affordability and sustainability, South Asia & Pacific is poised to outpace other regions in market expansion, offering sellers lucrative opportunities and contributing significantly to the global dynamics of the second-hand luxury footwear industry.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Leaders in the second-hand designer shoe industry employ various strategies to keep and expand their market share. A crucial approach involves implementing thorough authentication procedures to confirm the authenticity of the high-end footwear featured on their platforms. For instance, Real utilizes a team of experts and advanced technology to meticulously verify the authenticity of each item. This stringent authentication not only establishes these platforms as reliable marketplaces for genuine pre-owned designer shoes but also builds trust among consumers.

Additionally, industry leaders prioritize creating interactive and user-friendly platforms that simplify financial transactions. Postmark, a prominent entity in the United States, emphasizes community building. The platform allows users to connect, share fashion insights, and participate in a social purchasing experience. By fostering a communal atmosphere, these platforms not only attract more sellers and consumers but also enhance the overall user experience, leading to customer retention and loyalty. Forming strategic collaborations and partnerships with luxury brands is crucial for maintaining a dominant market position. Platforms like Vestiaries Collective actively partner with high-end brands to establish official alliances, enabling them to directly source and authenticate items. These partnerships not only enhance the platform’s credibility but also provide access to a broader range of authentic designer footwear, appealing to a diverse clientele.

