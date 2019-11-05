Second Life Mac Hosts Behind-the Scenes Look at Apple Device Trade In Process at Jamf Nation User Conference, November 12-14

Breaking News
SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Life Mac will pull back the curtain on the emerging Apple device buyback industry in a panel discussion featuring IT directors from enterprises and schools, a Jamf expert, and past Apple executives during JNUC 2019, the Jamf Nation User Conference, held November 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Click to Tweet.

Second Life Mac, the most experienced Apple device buyback company that offers the highest guaranteed payout for pre-owned devices, will present “Apple Lifecycle Unfiltered,” which will cover hotbed issues in Apple fleet purchasing, management and buyback, including data security, budgeting for technology, and insider tips on how to get the most for your Apple device trade in.

The panel discussion will take place November 12 at 11:15 am, immediately following the opening keynote address, in Lakeshore Room.

“Enterprises and schools have many questions about the buyback process, and they are looking for unbiased information that will help them make good decisions,” said Scott Pauga, CEO of Second Life Mac, which is the lead sponsor of JNUC 2019. “This session provides valuable insider knowledge and advice from those who have done buybacks.”

Second Life Mac experts, who have more than 65 years of combined experience at Apple and have handled more than $1 billion in Apple transactions, will also be available at the Second Life Mac booth during the conference. The booth will include raffles of four YETI coolers, as well as AirPod giveaways. Visit booth #2 for more information.

About Second Life Mac
Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology. Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

CONTACT: For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
[email protected]

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
[email protected]
