Second Life Mac Wins Three 2021 Awards of Excellence From Tech&Learning

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Life Mac , an Apple device buyback company that makes it easier for schools to afford digital learning devices, won in three categories of the 2021 Tech&Learning Awards of Excellence, “The Best Tools for Back to School.” Second Life Mac’s Touchless Trade-in™ service was named a Tech&Learning Primary (K-6), Secondary (6-12), and Higher Ed (college and beyond) Winner.

Touchless Trade-in is a service that enables school districts to trade-in used student and teacher digital learning devices and distribute new devices while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The drive-through process allows students to remain in their cars and minimizes the handling of used devices by school officials.

The service, which is offered at no charge to school districts, has been used by 20 percent of all K-12 school customers since the pandemic began.

“Being able to equip students with current digital learning devices has been crucial for remote and hybrid learning during the pandemic, yet districts were challenged with how to take back devices in a safe manner to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus,” said Scott Pauga, CEO of Second Life Mac. “Touchless Trade-in allows schools to move forward with device refresh plans, and enabled districts to provide students current technology.”

Devices that are sold back to Second Life Mac are cleaned, refurbished and sold as used devices via retail and wholesale channels. Schools are paid for the devices and can use the funds to offset the cost of new technology purchases.

“As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” says Tech&Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. Winning products and services were chosen for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction.

Coachella Valley Unified School District in Thermal, Calif., is one district that used Touchless Trade-in to refresh its 23,000 Apple devices. Israel Oliveros, the district’s director of technology services, said that having the Touchless Trade-in program in the midst of the pandemic was crucial. “Second Life Mac is definitely leading the way for device trade-in programs during a very challenging time for our district,” said Oliveros.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense and NIST standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has been awarded for its innovation by EdTech Digest and Tech&Learning. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

