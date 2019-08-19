Q2-SF Second Quarter Winners Announced at Zephyr Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zephyr Real Estate just announced its top producer sales awards for the second quarter.

Highest Dollar Volume-Individual Agent again goes to Tanya Dzhibrailova with $32,485,002, a position she has held for over a year. She is Zephyr’s All-Time No. 1 Top Producer in the company’s 41-year history. She also just received high honors from Real Trends, placing at No. 165 nationwide on The Thousand list, and No. 76 in America’s Best statewide rankings. Tanya works from Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached via her website, www.PropertiesbyTanya.com , or 415.531.6779.

Highest Dollar Volume-Agent Team was awarded to Real SF Properties with $45,814,109. Real SF Properties also ranked high in the America’s Best listing. The team includes principals Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark, and team member Donna Solen. Real SF Properties also took the award for Largest Sale Representing Buyers and Largest Sale Representing Sellers both with an impressive $7,150,000. This dynamic team is regularly in the top producer circle and recently place No. 224 in America’s Best in its statewide listing. Real SF Properties is based at Zephyr’s Upper Market office, and may be reached via their website, www.realsfproperties.com .

“These trailblazers are consistently in the winner’s circle, and their clients always reap the rewards,” remarked Randall Kostick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyr. “Their reputations are stellar and well recognized both in the Bay Area and beyond.”

