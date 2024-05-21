SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This past weekend, another Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,401,765.65 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™, a game developed by slot manufacturer Light & Wonder. Casino team members and fellow patrons helped the lucky guest celebrate the seven-figure payout off a $5.88 bet. This is the second winner taking home jackpot winnings over $1.1M on the 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ game at Snoqualmie Casino in the last two years.

One of Snoqualmie Casino’s 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ offers players free spin opportunities and popular Light & Wonder bonus features to enhance the highly animated slot play experience.

Snoqualmie Casino, known as Seattle’s Closest Casino, is less than 30 minutes from downtown, offers a variety of table games, one of the region’s only cigar lounges, national entertainment, fine dining and Washington state’s first Sportsbook and mobile sports wagering app. In early 2025, Snoqualmie Casino is also expanding to add a new 210 room luxury hotel, an additional 11,000 square feet of gaming floor space, an immersive full-service spa, fitness center and indoor pool with outdoor deck, an expansive 2,000-seat entertainment and convention center and two brand-new restaurants with a third to come later.

