Second Stage Testing Completed “Assays Pending”

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB:ENRT) and (CSE:TOP) (the “Company” or “Enertopia”) is pleased to announce the following synthetic lithium brine testing update for the recovery of Lithium by our technology partner Genesis Water Technologies Inc. (GWT), a leader in specialized water treatment solutions.

The final test samples were shipped by courier on June 1, 2018, to the respective 3rd party labs. The Company anticipates being in receipt of all the processed synthetic lithium brine and the dried Li 2 CO 3 product assays by the end of June.

GWT has been performing final Li 2 CO 3 testing using synthetic brines solutions created from Enertopia’s Clayton Valley, Nevada project. The finished Li 2 CO 3 product will be first analyzed via ICP methods to test that they meet the required Industrial grade 99% or battery grade 99.5% purity and keeping below the maximum allowed impurities by weight.

“Genesis Water Technologies looks forward to the 3rd party assay results from the synthetic brine samples and our GWT Enerlet Lithium recovery process. We are enthusiastic to be on the cutting edge of advancements in lithium extraction to provide battery grade lithium to industry,” Stated Technical Manager Nick Nicholas.

NEXT STEPS:

The Company continues to work aggressively to unlock the value of the lithium-bearing rock at and near the surface at the Clayton Valley lithium project. The lithium-bearing rock is contained in an uplifted block of sediments along the eastern flank of Clayton Valley, NV. Recently Cypress Development released a 43-101 indicating that they had outlined a large multi-million-tonne Li 2 CO 3 resource in similar sediments adjacent to our western project boundary. We believe this is a strong indication that there is resource potential on our project as well. Noram Ventures, whose property is adjacent to our eastern property boundary, announced that they had started drilling to expand upon their 43-101 Li 2 CO 3 resource in sediments as well.

We are currently compiling data for our first drill program as this will be necessary for selecting the location of source rock for our proposed pilot plant. Other preliminary work includes the review of onsite or offsite processing of the material for the pilot plant and pilot plant location. Due to the excellent infrastructure in the area, the company has several options that are currently being explored.

The company is pleased to announce it has made all BLM claim payments with respect to the Companies placer and load claims at Clayton, Valley Nevada for the 2019 fiscal year starting September 1st, 2018.

“Enertopia looks forward to providing updates in the coming weeks as to the results of the bench test analysis and our ongoing project work at our 100% owned Clayton Valley, NV, Lithium project, as well as continuing due diligence in the technology and mineral sectors. Modern technology is revolutionizing ways to mine and protect our environment. We are enthusiastic about becoming leaders in this evolution,” Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Working closely with Genesis Water Technologies (GWT) on an exclusively licensed process (Enerlet) with the goal to recover and produce battery grade lithium carbonate.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.765.6412

About Genesis Water Technologies (GWT):

GWT is a global specialized water treatment solution’s company focused on providing innovative & sustainable solutions for specialized industrial and municipal water treatment applications. For additional information please visit www.GenesisWaterTech.com

