SECONDARY BREAK: NBA Dad’s Story by Author Marvin Williams, Sr. Now on Sale

SECONDARY BREAK- NBA Dad’s Story This book is about a young man who came from a dysfunctional and abusive family and fell in love with the sport of basketball. His love and passion for the game would take him on a lifelong journey, a journey of disappointments, setbacks, and finally triumph. This book will show how, by continuing to follow your passions and dreams, anything can be possible.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 5, 2020 – Marvin Williams, Sr.’s new book “Secondary Break: An NBA Dad’s Story” shares an inspiring story of a young man’s journey to becoming a successful basketball player while navigating the many hurdles that can deflate hopes, dreams and aspirations.

Williams, Sr. is a retired member of the US Navy and a current member of The Fathers and Men of Professional Basketball Players organization. His son, Marvin Williams, Jr. , is a 15-year NBA veteran, currently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and formerly a member of University of North Carolina’s 2005 NCAA Championship team.

“My story is about a young man who came from a dysfunctional and abusive family and fell in love with the sport of basketball,” Williams, Sr. writes. “My love and passion for the game would take me on a lifelong journey—a journey of disappointments, setbacks, and, finally, triumph. This book will show how, by continuing to follow your passions and dreams, anything is possible.”

The elder Williams was also a decorated player, playing for All-Navy teams while he served, and collegiately at Warner Pacific University where he averaged 27 points a game during his senior season. Published by Fulton Books, Williams, Sr.’s book imparts a resounding lesson on determination as well as faith in achieving one’s goals.

Readers are invited to witness a young man’s love for basketball that paved a path for his success in the playing field through unwavering belief and hard work. Readers who wish to experience this motivational work can purchase “Secondary Break: An NBA Dad’s Story” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Marvin Williams: The Perfect Teammate

