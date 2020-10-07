SECONDARY BREAK: NBA Dad’s Story by Author Marvin Williams, Sr. Now on Sale

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SECONDARY BREAK Author Marvin Williams, Sr.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 5, 2020 – Marvin Williams, Sr.’s new book “Secondary Break: An NBA Dad’s Story” shares an inspiring story of a young man’s journey to becoming a successful basketball player while navigating the many hurdles that can deflate hopes, dreams and aspirations.

Williams, Sr. is a retired member of the US Navy and a current member of The Fathers and Men of Professional Basketball Players organization. His son, Marvin Williams, Jr., is a 15-year NBA veteran, currently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and formerly a member of University of North Carolina’s 2005 NCAA Championship team. 

“My story is about a young man who came from a dysfunctional and abusive family and fell in love with the sport of basketball,” Williams, Sr. writes. “My love and passion for the game would take me on a lifelong journey—a journey of disappointments, setbacks, and, finally, triumph. This book will show how, by continuing to follow your passions and dreams, anything is possible.” 

The elder Williams was also a decorated player, playing for All-Navy teams while he served, and collegiately at Warner Pacific University where he averaged 27 points a game during his senior season. Published by Fulton Books, Williams, Sr.’s book imparts a resounding lesson on determination as well as faith in achieving one’s goals. 

Readers are invited to witness a young man’s love for basketball that paved a path for his success in the playing field through unwavering belief and hard work. Readers who wish to experience this motivational work can purchase “Secondary Break: An NBA Dad’s Story” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. 

