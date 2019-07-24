SecOps Cyber Institute – OCTS Accredited Location – First in State To Focus Solely On Cyber Security Training

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

The newly accredited SecOps Cyber Institute location will hold security courses for students looking for a career change or advancement

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SecOps Cyber Institute™, the next evolution in cyber security training, has announced that the Office for Career and Technical Schools (OCTS), a division of the Department of Workforce Development, has approved facilities and resources of OpSec Cyber Institute making it the first cyber security focused training organization in the state to be granted temporary accreditation by OCTS.

“We worked closely with leaders at OCTS to make sure we not only met their criteria to protect students, but to also put forth a training product that will deliver well-rounded students to the job market,” said Jeremy Miller, CEO of OpSec Cyber Institute.

The new location is located at 101 West Ohio Street, Suite 2000, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The next course to be offered at the facility is the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ training class which will be held August 26 – 30. This course will prepare students for the exam that will certify the candidate has the knowledge and skills required to identify and explain the basics of computing, IT infrastructure, software development and database use. The class is intended for candidates who are considering a career in IT.

Registration information along with a full course catalog can be found at www.secopscyberinstitute.com/course-catalog.

SecOps Cyber Institute offers a variety of affordable tracks covering cyber security, leadership and well-being, and the exclusive human intelligence (HUMINT) track. Examples of hands-on courses inside these tracks include network security, authentication, incident response, shooting skills, psychological operations (PSYOPs), self-defense and compliance. Courses are taught by certified experts and specialists in intelligence, counter terrorism, counter surveillance and cyber security.

By completing course tracks, students will receive SecOps Cyber Institute certificates of completion and gain the practical and hands-on knowledge to take the industry standard tests for certification. Examples of these certifications include: Security+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Certified Network Defense Architect (CNDA).

About SecOps Cyber Institute
SecOps Cyber Institute is the next evolution of cyber security training. As cyber warriors, we protect our companies, families, friends and the nation from cyber threats. Our mission is to be a force multiplier on all lines of cyber defense. SecOps Cyber Institute offers cyber security, leadership, well-being and exclusive human intelligence (HUMINT) tracks taught by certified experts and specialists in intelligence, counter terrorism, counter surveillance and cyber security. More information may be found at www.SecOpsCyberInstitute.com.

This institution is regulated by the Office for Career and Technical Schools, 10 N Senate Avenue, Suite SE 308, Indianapolis 46204, 
[email protected], http://www.in.gov/dwd/2731.htm

CONTACT: Media Contact
Matt Pitchford
SecOps Cyber Institute 
[email protected]
