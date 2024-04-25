A U.S. Secret Service agent with Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after engaging in a physical fight with other agents while on duty Monday, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.
The incident happened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland while Harris was at the Naval Observatory, but didn’t delay her departure from the base, the Secret Service told Fox News Digital.
Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secre
