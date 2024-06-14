Secret Service officials will give a bipartisan briefing to Congress to answer questions about training and recruiting issues regarding an agent on Vice President Kamala Harris’s protective detail who attacked her supervisor.

The briefing will be on June 21, in response to a letter from House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

“In response to the letter received from Chairman James Comer, the U.S. Secret Service will comply with the House Oversight

