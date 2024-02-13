Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later Tuesday after undergoing treatment for a bladder issue, according to the Pentagon.
Austin, 70, had been having ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed over the weekend for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.
Austin underwent nonsurgical pr
