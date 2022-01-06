Sectigo Announces Executive Appointment of David Mahdi as Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor

Former Gartner VP and Identity Cryptography and Cybersecurity Visionary Joins Award-Winning Executive Team of Digital Identity Leader

Roseland, NJ, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sectigo®, a global provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the appointment of David Mahdi, former VP analyst at Gartner, to the executive role of Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor. Mr. Mahdi will help lead the efforts to expand Sectigo’s leadership in the digital trust space.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team. David’s innovative and visionary efforts in the digital trust, identity, cryptography, and cybersecurity spaces have helped to define and propel the market forward,” said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. “With roles spanning IT, engineering, business development, product management, and marketing, David has unique holistic experiences. This one-of-a-kind multifaceted experience across the business makes him the best fit to help guide our clients and partners and accelerate Sectigo’s success. David had many opportunities and we are honored that he chose Sectigo. With David on our team, we will continue to grow our leading position in the cybersecurity and digital identity space.”

Mr. Mahdi advised clients and executives on topics ranging from, cybersecurity, IAM, blockchain, PKI, IoT, cloud and data security during his tenure as a top performing Gartner analyst. His depth and breadth of coverage made him one of the most demanded industry analysts for clients around the globe. With a career spanning 20 years, Mr. Mahdi worked in areas such as hardware and software development, endpoint security, PKI, cryptography, blockchain, and digital identity (IAM).

“Over the years I’ve worked with many cybersecurity technology providers. Sectigo’s knowledgeable team, rapid growth, strong value proposition, and manic focus on customer needs has given them a proven track record of success. These traits and more attracted me to join the Sectigo leadership team. In my 20 years in the identity and cybersecurity field, the last five years have been the most exciting. Esoteric areas such as cryptography, digital identity, digital trust, automation, and all things cyber are now in the mainstream,” Mahdi said.

Over the past decade, many global companies relied on Mr. Mahdi for his valuable advice and expertise. He has helped large organizations tackle digital transformation projects that included digital identity, IoT security, and early stage blockchain efforts; guided organizations to build internal cryptography teams, such as the cryptography center of excellence; and consulted through IPOs, raising capital, and M&A, among many other contributions.

“Enterprise leaders can no longer hold off on investments in cybersecurity to establish digital trust. It’s an exciting time for Sectigo, on the heels of its recent move to become a CA agnostic Certificate Lifecycle Management solution,” Mahdi continued. “With that announcement, Sectigo is focused on providing both the interoperability and openness customers need to reduce complexity, consolidate and to drive further automation with critical cybersecurity functionality. I am honored to join the company to help advance its position as a digital trust and identity leader.”

