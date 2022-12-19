Former McAfee President Chosen to Drive Next Stage of Growth at Digital Trust Leader Sectigo

ROSELAND, NJ, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sectigo®, a global leader in Digital Certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Weiss as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Weiss brings over 25 years of strategy and leadership experience in the technology space and joins Sectigo from Spireon, a market-leading vehicle analytics and telematics solutions provider, where he served as CEO for more than six years. During that time, Weiss helped lead the company’s technology and go to market transformation. Prior, he was CEO of Unitrends, a global technology company that delivers end-to-end business recovery solutions; President of McAfee, a leading global network security company; and Senior Vice President at Ariba (now SAP Ariba), a procurement software provider.

“Kevin has a strong track record of developing growth strategies while maintaining focus on superior customer value,” said Travis Pearson, Co-Head of Private Equity and Managing Director, GI Partners. “As we look to our next phase of growth, we are confident that Kevin’s seasoned leadership and significant experience in delivering operational excellence as well as building winning cultures will enable Sectigo to take full advantage of all opportunities that lie ahead.”

Sectigo’s core market, the public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate and machine identity management market is expected to grow rapidly to $9.8B by 2026, according to Markets and Markets. In the coming years, Sectigo is focused on expanding its market presence by further innovating open and interoperable identity management solutions that enable enterprises of all sizes to establish a strong foundation of digital trust, and ultimately, transact business securely.

“Having worked earlier in my career at McAfee, I am excited about continuing my journey in the cybersecurity industry. Sectigo has a strong reputation for delivering high-value digital trust solutions. Our robust product portfolio and our extensive partner community will continue to underpin our next phase of growth,” Weiss said. “I am very pleased to be joining Sectigo at a time when digital trust continues to be a vital consideration as we all navigate cybersecurity concerns in our ubiquitously connected world.”

Weiss continued, “I look forward to leading our team and capitalizing on Sectigo’s incredible market opportunity.Sectigo’s unique position as a Certificate Authority, a CLM solution provider and a web security provider means that enterprises that invest in Sectigo’s identity management solutions have access to a robust ecosystem capable of handling all their PKI-related needs. Sectigo’s capabilities cover the process from issuance to management and beyond, which allows Sectigo to deliver both legacy and emerging use cases with ease.”

Weiss takes over from Gary Greenfield, who served as interim CEO earlier this year.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions – trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 140 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has assets under management totalling $35 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

CONTACT: Elliot Harrison, Director of Global Communications Sectigo Elliot.Harrison@sectigo.com