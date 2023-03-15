Sectigo, SiteLock Executives to Reveal How Modern Businesses Can Establish Digital Trust in a Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Digital World

ROSELAND, N.J., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced it is sponsoring and speaking at CloudFest 2023 next week in Europa-Park, Germany.

CloudFest, which takes place March 20 to 23, is the industry’s leading conference for cloud, hosting, and internet service providers, and it tackles the most important trends around website security. As a leading provider of website security protection with more than 16 million websites currently protected by its website security protection and monitoring company, SiteLock, and a suite of solutions including automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions, Sectigo is a Diamond Partner for CloudFest.

On March 22 the daily event theme is “Protectors of the Internet,” and Sectigo and SiteLock will join a lineup of the industry’s leading experts to discuss modern ways businesses can establish digital trust in a cloud and hybrid cloud digital world, including:

WordPress Cybersecurity and Liability at Scale ; 11:20 am CET; SiteLock’s Director of Sales Engineering Logan Kipp will join a panel of experts from CloudLinux, WebPros, Monarx, BitNinja Security, and Guildenberg to discuss toolkits that allow users to deploy WordPress at the click of a button. There’s a lot of power there—but also a degree of liability if it’s not deployed carefully. How do you manage that safely at scale, and how do you compete on cybersecurity as a service? The panel will discuss how to manage and mitigate the liability of all that turnkey WordPress power, and how to commoditize enterprise-level security.

“SiteLock’s website security report found that nearly half of SMB website owners believe they are too small to be a target, even though half have been breached by a cyberattack. As the threat landscape continues to grow and evolve in 2023, businesses require a comprehensive security solution. SiteLock is a suite of security products designed to protect SMB web attacks, and our risk management tool analyzes more than 500 variables to determine a website’s risk level,” said Michael Fowler, President, Channel Partners, Sectigo. “Sectigo, together with SiteLock, is pleased to be a Diamond Partner for CloudFest 2023 and share with attendees how modern, cloud-based organizations can establish digital trust to securely transact business.”

Partners interested in scheduling a meeting with Sectigo at CloudFest to learn about its suite of solutions can email partners@sectigo.com.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates – trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

About SiteLock

SiteLock is a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for organizations. Its cloud-based, enterprise-grade technologies and deep expertise give organizations of any size access to the same security capabilities the biggest companies use to protect their data, ensure secure communications and defend their websites. SiteLock offers effective, affordable and accessible solutions to automatically detect and fix threats, prevent future cyberattacks, enable unrestricted and safe communications, and meet compliance standards. Founded in 2008, the company protects more than 16 million organizations worldwide.

