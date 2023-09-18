Former McAfee and LastPass Executives Join Sectigo to Scale Global Partner and eCommerce Businesses

Roseland, NJ, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September 18, 2023 — Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced the appointment of two Vice Presidents – Jairo Fraile, and Rob Charlebois. Mr. Fraile will be responsible for the continued development and growth of Sectigo’s global partner sales organization, and Mr. Charlebois will be responsible for the continued success of Sectigo’s eCommerce business.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jairo and Rob to Sectigo. I know their experience in leading businesses through high-growth phases will be incredibly valuable to Sectigo. Jairo’s experience in cultivating lasting and meaningful relationships with partners, and Rob’s experience in building high-growth eCommerce businesses, will enable Sectigo to continue delivering digital trust to customers across the globe, while opening new horizons for growth,” said Christopher Bray, Senior Vice President, Partner and eCommerce Sales Channels.

Mr. Fraile is a highly experienced software executive with over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity and software industries. He has a proven track record in building and growing B2B, B2C, and B2B2C channels in SaaS security software businesses.

His most recent role was Vice President, Sales at Aura, an AI-driven privacy protection provider for consumers, where he presided over more than 30% increase in Partner revenue growth. Prior to this, he spent nearly five years as Senior Director Partner Sales at NortonLifeLock where he streamlined its go-to-market strategy to reach consistent double-digit year-over-year growth.

Mr. Fraile has also held positions at McAfee where he led the B2B2C go-to-market strategy for nearly nine years, and Blue Coat Systems, where he led sales for the Iberia region.

“I am excited to join Sectigo and lead its global partner sales organization. Digital trust is at the forefront for companies of all sizes needing a solution for Certificate Lifecycle management and Website Security. Sectigo’s partner ecosystem plays a very important role in the overall growth and success of the company. I look forward to working with the wider team to support partners to deliver Sectigo’s best-in-class digital trust solutions to their customers across the globe,” said Jairo Fraile, Vice President of Partner Sales, Sectigo.

Mr. Charlebois is a highly experienced eCommerce leader with more than two decades’ experience driving repeatable, scalable, and profitable growth for B2C and B2B brands. Rob will leverage his extensive experience in digital marketing, data analytics, and deep technical knowledge to optimize customer acquisition programs, lifecycle marketing, and create a world-class digital experience for Sectigo’s eCommerce customers.

His most recent role was as Chief Marketing Officer at LastPass, where he spent over a year and a half managing all areas of marketing and a team of more than 60 people. Prior to this, he spent a year at WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, as Senior Vice President of Digital where he led paid and organic acquisition programs, website performance, B2B demand gen, customer lifecycle marketing, and creative services.

Mr. Charlebois also held several positions at Corel Corporation (now named Alludo), a leader in graphics, visualization, and productivity solutions that included well-known brands such as Parallels, WinZip, CorelDRAW and many more. Here, he spent over 16 years in various roles including Executive Vice President of Global Digital Marketing and Self-Serve Commerce where he presided over $175 million in top-line bookings, and a team of 90 marketing and creative professionals, developers, and data analysts.

“I am thrilled to join Sectigo at a time when the need for robust digital trust solutions has never been more important. I am looking forward to working with the wider team, drawing on my experience of digital marketing and data analytics, to continue to scale Sectigo’s global eCommerce offering, supporting increased engagement and customer retention,” said Rob Charlebois, Vice President, Growth, Sectigo.

For more information about Sectigo and its leadership team, please visit sectigo.com/about/leadership.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates – trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

