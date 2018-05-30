Sector 5 Meeting with Android-Based Cloud Computing Software Applications and Hardware Integrators at Computex, Taipei

ALEXANDRIA, VA, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV) is meeting with Software and Hardware Integrators for its 15-watt wireless charging solution for laptops and other electronic devices to stay aligned with industry’s software and hardware integrators June 6th thru 8th.

Erick Kuvshinikov, the Chief Executive Officer of Sector 5, announced: “This show is pivotal for aligning Sector 5 with various companies that will use our 15-watt wireless charging solution. Sector 5 will be seeking FCC and CE certifications within the next few days on our technology. Sector 5 will demonstrate this solution with a broad array of technologies.”

Mr. Kuvshinikov continued: “Sector 5 has demonstrated the ability to get products that the business and education communities want in a cost-efficient way. These new innovations continue to spread awareness on how much we can utilize technology in our daily life, our schools, and our businesses. The key is to produce something that has ease of use. We believe innovations that seamlessly incorporate into our daily lives and speed-up critical thinking are essential for us to frontier. Sector 5 is working hard to create what we think is the next step in the evolution of computing. Wireless 15-watt charging is something we see as that next step. Our solution charges devices faster than traditional charging.”

Sector 5, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, publicly traded (OTC: SFIV), that creates, manufactures and sells Sector 5 branded electronics utilizing Chrome, Android and Windows Operating Systems, focused on the educational and consumer electronics markets. Sector 5 and its manufacturing partners, “best in class” suppliers, and tier-1 designers are working together to combine American ingenuity and China’s manufacturing strengths to create products with the latest technology, innovative features (rugged designs, spill/drop resistant, portable) and fair pricing, exceeding market expectations. Sector 5’s distribution strategy centers on its competitive advantages in the B2B, retail, e-commerce, K-12 and higher education markets. Sector 5’s foundation of success and promise to the world is defined by a pursuit of simplicity and a commitment to innovation. Quality, reliability and excellent customer support is an integral component of that commitment. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com .

