SECU Award Recipients With Fidelity Investments Representative Left to right: Fidelity Investments Vice President, Managing Director Dan Gross; SECU Chief Administrative Officer Sara Trexler; and SECU Vice President of Retirement Benefits and Education Tim Byrd.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) has been named 2024 PLANSPONSOR of the Year for its Total Retirement Offering provided to the more than 10,000 active and retired SECU employee plan participants. The award was announced at PLANSPONSOR’s Excellence in Retirement Awards dinner held during their National Conference in Chicago.

PLANSPONSOR is a trusted information and solutions resource for America’s retirement benefits decision makers. Their awards program recognizes retirement plan sponsors that show exemplary commitment to their participants’ financial health and retirement success.

SECU’s Chief Administrative Officer Sara Trexler and Vice President of Retirement Benefits and Education Tim Byrd were on hand to accept the highly regarded award. Trexler said, “As a financial institution, SECU’s Board and leadership deeply understand the importance of saving for retirement. We are committed to going beyond the basic plan administration to provide an exceptional 401(k) plan design with a two-for-one match and immediate vesting, along with comprehensive financial education and guidance that leads to world-class savings rates and engagement.”

In her acceptance, Trexler recognized SECU’s retirement plan committee and its personal finance professionals led by Byrd in the Credit Union’s Human Resources department, who collaborate with the advice and support from Fidelity Investments and CAPTRUST.

“This approach has been incredibly instrumental in SECU’s achievement of this highly valued recognition from PLANSPONSOR, and we are so very honored to receive it,” concluded Trexler.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, Communications, [email protected]

