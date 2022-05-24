Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SECU Foundation Awards $200,000 Grant for UNCF Emergency Student Aid Program

SECU Foundation Awards $200,000 Grant for UNCF Emergency Student Aid Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Ceremonial Check Presentation

Holding check L to R: Thomas Parrish-SECU Foundation Board Member; Jama Campbell-SECU Foundation Executive Director; Tiffany Jones-UNCF Area Development Director; and Natia Walker-UNCF Development Director, surrounded by SECU leadership and local Advisory Board members.
Holding check L to R: Thomas Parrish-SECU Foundation Board Member; Jama Campbell-SECU Foundation Executive Director; Tiffany Jones-UNCF Area Development Director; and Natia Walker-UNCF Development Director, surrounded by SECU leadership and local Advisory Board members.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this month, SECU Foundation announced a $200,000 grant for UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to provide emergency financial assistance for students attending one of the state’s five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) within the University of North Carolina System.   The grant will support UNCF’s Emergency Student Aid program to ensure college students impacted by the pandemic or other unexpected hardships remain on track to graduate.

“Students attending HBCUs are receiving a high-quality education — this grant will address students’ financial insecurities and help them cross the finish line,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “Education has been a core focus of our Foundation from the beginning, and we are pleased to assist UNCF in their efforts as staunch advocates for education and their students’ well-being.”

“UNCF is committed to serving the needs of students across the state of North Carolina, so establishing a relationship with the SECU Foundation is a tremendous step toward making a direct impact. Keeping students enrolled and equipped to secure higher education at HBCUs will yield more young people getting to and through college,” said Natia Walker, Development Director, UNCF.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years.  SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.   The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services.  Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e098ee8-855e-43c8-b91e-1baa075fd06e

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.