Check Presentation Surrounding check from left to right are Tony Marciano, CRM president and chief executive officer; Kara Herrick, SECU senior vice president; Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair; and Sharon Bremer, CRM chief development officer, along with SECU and SECU Foundation representatives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently awarded Charlotte Rescue Mission (CRM) a $500,000 challenge grant to support a capital campaign for a new Rebound for Men residential recovery facility. The Foundation’s gift will help the nonprofit expand its impact for men battling homelessness and addiction and raise greater community awareness for the initiative. Foundation funds come from the members of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), including more than 136,000 members who reside in Mecklenburg County.

A men’s homeless shelter since 1938, CRM has evolved to address homelessness and addiction through its Rebound program, which provides comprehensive, evidence-based addiction recovery services at no cost to participants. The planned five-story facility will replace CRM’s current 100-year-old structure with modern amenities and housing to serve an additional 100 individuals annually, a 25 percent increase from its current capacity.

“Through decades of challenging work and great dedication and compassion, CRM has battled some of the most pressing issues in our communities and is creating positive and long-lasting changes,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson. “We want this grant to encourage others to help CRM reach its campaign goal.”

“Charlotte Rescue Mission is grateful for SECU Foundation’s generous gift as part of our capital campaign. Their support of the medical wing recognizes the critical needs of our residents and allows Charlotte Rescue Mission to expand our services,” said CRM President and CEO Tony Marciano.

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

