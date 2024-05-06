ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation has awarded $250,000 to MemoryCare for the programmatic expansion of dementia care and in-home clinical and care management services in rural Western North Carolina. The expansion at its Haywood County site will provide support for an additional 130 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive impairments, along with 300 caregivers, on an annual basis.

This grant follows two previous awards that SECU Foundation provided to the non-profit to address the health and well-being of the people living in this 18-county region. The Foundation’s first award of $1.8 million in 2016 helped MemoryCare build a facility to address the growing demand for its services, and later assisted with a $100,000 grant to help the non-profit sustain services during the pandemic. More than 1,000 patients and 3,500 caregivers are served each year through satellite offices in Yancey and Haywood counties, in addition to its Buncombe County center in Asheville.

“We are extremely grateful for SECU Foundation’s grant to address the concerns of both the person living with dementia and their family caregivers,” said MemoryCare Founder and Medical Director Margaret A. Noel, MD. “Memory Care was founded on the tenet that having an engaged, educated caregiver is a critical social determinant of health for a person living with dementia. Families report that MemoryCare services help them better manage their loved one’s illness and their stress as a caregiver and enables them to keep their loved one safely at home longer.”

“MemoryCare’s comprehensive treatment model sets the standard for dementia care. Their family-focused work is incredibly powerful and the impact is beyond measure,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “Our People Helping People® philosophy is well in action at MemoryCare, and we are pleased to help expand access to their important services in this rural area of the state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

