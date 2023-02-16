Check Presentation Holding check, left to right: Scotland Family Counseling Center Executive Leader Kenzie Miller, Board Chair C. Whitfield Gibson, and Board Member Mary Thompson with representatives from SECU, SECU Foundation, and Scotland Family Counseling Center.

LAURINBURG, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently awarded Scotland Family Counseling Center a $40,000 grant to help enhance internal and external communications and extend the non-profit’s reach within Scotland County and neighboring communities. The organization is an outreach ministry that provides mental health and wellness programs to individuals and families in life crises situations.

“This organization cares deeply about the individual needs and personal growth of their neighbors and communities,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “We share their concern for the wellbeing of others, and we hope that the Foundation’s capacity building grant will help position Scotland Family Counseling Center to serve more people within their broader community.”

“The Scotland Family Counseling Center has grown from one therapist who saw clients a half day per week beginning in 2007 to the current clinical staff of five full-time licensed therapists,” said Kenzie Miller, Scotland Family Counseling Center executive leader. “Our mission is to provide faith, hope, and healing to the people of Scotland County and surrounding communities. We are extraordinarily grateful to SECU Foundation for their very generous support of our mission. We will work intentionally and carefully to use this award in ways that strengthen our current infrastructure and build from our remarkable past to an even more impactful future.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

