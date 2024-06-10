SECU Foundation Check Presentation to Hendersonville Rescue Mission Holding check left to right are HRM Board Member and SECU Hendersonville Branch Advisory Board Member Laura Simpson; HRM CEO Reverend Anthony McMinn; and SECU Regional Senior Vice President Kim Hollifield, surrounded by SECU and SECU Foundation representatives.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently announced a capital grant of $325,000 to Hendersonville Rescue Mission (HRM) in support of a new Women’s Ministry facility for women and children experiencing homelessness in Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, and Transylvania counties.

The Henderson County non-profit has been providing shelter, meals, addiction recovery, and basic medical and mental health services to homeless and under-resourced residents of Western North Carolina since 1981. Their emergency shelter remains consistently at full-bed capacity. The grant will enable the non-profit to increase its shelter capacity as well as other wrap-around supportive services for more than 230 individuals annually.

“HRM’s mission has been filling a critical space in housing and emergency services for a vulnerable population in this rural western area for decades,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “We applaud their dedication to this important work, and we are pleased the Foundation’s grant will help ensure that HRM can continue their ministry of promoting wellbeing and recovery for even more individuals in need.”

“Hendersonville Rescue Mission is honored to receive a $325,000 grant from SECU Foundation,” said HRM CEO Reverend Anthony McMinn. “The grant will be used to increase program capacity and to support unhoused women and children. We are deeply grateful for the SECU Foundation team and local SECU branches in Hendersonville and Flat Rock for showing their support and celebrating this grant with us.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

