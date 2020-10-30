SECU Foundation Helps Celebrate Dedication of New SAFE Shelter

SAFE Shelter Dedication CCDVP Executive Director Glenda Riggs (left) with SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell (right) at SAFE Shelter dedication.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Representatives from the SECU Foundation joined officials from Carteret County Domestic Violence Program (CCDVP) in Morehead City last week for the dedication of a new and substantially larger SAFE Shelter. An intimate gathering was held at the site of a monument built in honor of the donors who contributed to the non-profit’s capital campaign to construct the 5,000 square foot safe haven for victims and families of domestic violence in Carteret County. The member-funded SECU Foundation awarded CCDVP a $365,000 grant in 2018, which completed capital campaign efforts to begin construction on the new shelter.

The new two-story building accommodates the increased need for emergency housing services and replaces an existing 100-year old structure that was no longer feasible to repair. CCDVP provides a multitude of programs and services free of charge, including safe emergency shelter, counseling, case management, aid in local housing and employment, resources for educational opportunities, court advocacy and food programs, among many others. In July 2020, SECU Foundation extended its support to CCDVP with a $100,000 general operating grant to help offset revenue lost due to reduced funding capabilities and temporary closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board of Directors, staff, and most importantly the clients of the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program are deeply grateful to the SECU Foundation for their generous contribution to our new SAFE House,” said Glenda Riggs, Executive Director of CCDVP. “SECU Foundation’s contribution catapulted our campaign to success and the new shelter, Caroline’s House, was constructed in record time. SECU Foundation has continued to support us through the COVID-19 pandemic and we are once again deeply grateful for their community support and generosity.”

During the event, SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell spoke briefly about SECU members’ compassion and support for the great work of CCDVP and the impact they continue to make in the lives of many North Carolina families. “We are very proud to be part of helping Carteret County Domestic Violence Program expand their programs and services to provide greater access to individuals and families in need of hope and support during such difficult times,” said Ms. Campbell. “This organization has been making a powerful impact in the lives of hundreds of families for 30 years. SECU members understand the significance of this initiative and share your strong commitment and concern for the health of the people and communities in this region.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

