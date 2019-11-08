SECU Foundation Provides Challenge Grant for Regional Breast Cancer Study in North Carolina

Check Presentation SECU Foundation representatives, including SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson (pictured second from left), present ceremonial grant check to Komen NC Triangle to the Coast officials.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A $150,000 challenge grant in support of a regional breast cancer study was announced by the member-funded SECU Foundation, in partnership with Susan G. Komen® affiliates in North Carolina. The initiative is a two-year effort, with Komen NC Triangle to the Coast and Komen NC Charlotte joining forces to collect data in support of a new community-based program for cancer care. Two diverse regions of the state were selected as pilot sites – the southwest sector centered in Charlotte and the northwest sector centered in Rocky Mount. Representatives from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) joined SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson in Tarboro and SECU Regional Senior Vice President Tyrone Tyler in Charlotte for the ceremonial check presentations to Komen NC officials during two special events held this week.

“Geography should not determine if you live or die when facing a breast cancer diagnosis. This partnership will help us determine the interventions that will make the most impact in supporting the patient journey and strengthening the continuum of care in our local communities,” said Pam Kohl, Executive Director at Susan G. Komen NC Triangle to the Coast.

Founded in 1982, Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. With help from numerous community partners, Komen NC’s cancer study is the first step in supporting the national organization’s ultimate “bold goal” of a 50% reduction of breast cancer deaths by 2026. Results of the initiative will provide Komen NC with the framework to develop and implement a model of care adaptable to address demographic and geographic differences across the state and move forward with statewide implementation of care models and best practices identified from the regional study. The large-scale rollout will expand the organization’s capacity to reach 44 North Carolina counties not currently served.

“We are pleased to extend our support for Komen NC’s cancer study – the outcome will be extremely important in providing better care, education and support, and more diverse treatment plans for women across the state affected by breast cancer,” said Mr. Brinson. “SECU members’ support for this project illustrates their commitment to the health of the people and communities of our state. We hope that the Foundation’s challenge grant will encourage others to make this worthy cause a reality, as we work together for Komen’s vision of a world without breast cancer.”

“We must do everything we can to save lives. This means we are focused on finding breakthroughs for the most aggressive and deadly breast cancers and ensuring that all people receive the care they need,” added Kohl.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ac05635-998f-4106-80bf-f769a520f0ac