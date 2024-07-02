Opening of Dream Pointe Apartments in Bertie County, North Carolina SECU District Senior Vice President James Eure (left) with Partners for Bertie County Public Schools Board Chair Ron Wesson.

WINDSOR, N.C., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With assistance from SECU Foundation, Bertie County opened its doors July 1 to welcome tenants to a new 24-unit housing complex for public school and local government employees. The Foundation provided Partners for Bertie County Public Schools with interest-free construction financing and 15-year interest-free permanent financing of $3.1 million.

The initiative is one of six undertaken by SECU Foundation since 2006 in response to the education communities’ workforce needs in rural and underserved areas of North Carolina. Previous housing projects in Hertford, Dare, Hoke, and Buncombe counties received similar financing assistance from SECU Foundation.

“We are delighted to announce the Grand Opening of Dream Pointe Apartments, our ‘Teacher Housing Apartment Complex’ supported and financed by SECU Foundation,” said Partners for Bertie County Public Schools Board Chair Ron Wesson. “Dream Pointe allows us to offer new teachers and teachers who work in our community but don’t live here an exciting opportunity to become full members of the community where they are employed. The support and encouragement from SECU Foundation has far exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to a long and mutually supportive relationship.”

“We are so pleased to help the Partners for Bertie County Public Schools take major steps forward in addressing their longtime priority of attracting and retaining teachers,” said SECU Foundation Director of Grants Administration Scott Southern. “Dream Pointe Apartments will not only meet an immediate housing need, but it will also support the continued growth and development of Bertie County.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

