SECU Foundation Provides Grant to Assist with Affordable Workforce Housing Initiative

Check Presentation SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell (first row, right) presents ceremonial grant check to City of Goldsboro Downtown Development Director Erin Fonseca (first row, left) with DGDC, Communities, Inc., and State Employees’ Credit Union representatives on hand.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Goldsboro non-profit focusing on addressing the lack of affordable housing for a growing middle-income workforce has received a Mission Development Grant of $40,000 from the SECU Foundation. The organization, Downtown Goldsboro Development Corporation (DGDC), requested assistance to help build organizational capacity in the areas of strategic planning, fundraising, and human resource needs to achieve their goal. DGDC will work together with Communities, Inc., a non-profit formed by the Corporation in 2019, to facilitate plans developed during the capacity building process, beginning with work in Goldsboro.

Downtown Goldsboro Development Corporation provides leadership dedicated to the improvement of Goldsboro by facilitating development, promotion, and preservation activities that enhance the appearance, desirability, and vitality of the community. While Goldsboro and other communities statewide have been able to add adequate affordable/supportive housing inventory, there is a shortage of housing that attracts individuals seeking to relocate for new businesses recruited by community leadership, including state and local government employees. DGDC will use the Mission Development Grant to ensure long-term sustainability and ultimately move toward broader community capacity building through alliances with similar organizations.

“We are proud to help Downtown Goldsboro Development Corporation build upon its strengths and develop solid strategies to carry the organization into the future,” remarked Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “The commitment and dedication this group and its board members have shown through their work for the Goldsboro community is inspiring. We believe the Foundation’s grant will help DGDC position its organization for coming growth and success in ventures like this one, to the benefit of their community and many other regions in North Carolina.”

“We are thrilled to do our part to improve neighborhoods in our community one block at a time. Beginning with the historic neighborhoods surrounding our downtown, this transformation will be captured through property rehabilitation and meaningful revitalization,” said Erin Fonseca, Downtown Development Director, City of Goldsboro. “Apart from the aesthetic improvement that is to come, the greatest victory of Communities, Inc. is the human element. Through home ownership, we hope to help families from all socio-demographics build generational wealth starting with this vital asset.”

Ms. Fonseca continued, “Utilizing the Mission Development Grant from SECU Foundation to Downtown Goldsboro Development Corporation, Communities, Inc. and DGDC are much closer to realizing the first phase of our planned residential development project – the first step in what we hope is a long journey of improving housing options throughout our city and state. We are incredibly grateful for the contribution from SECU Foundation, and the confidence they are placing in our efforts.”

