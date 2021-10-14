Breaking News
SECU Foundation Provides Grant to Help Charlotte Non-Profit End Homelessness

Check Presentation

Liz Clasen-Kelly, Roof Above CEO (left), receives ceremonial check from Tyrone Tyler, SECU Regional Senior Vice President.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation is pleased to announce a $2 million grant to Roof Above, a Charlotte non-profit working to end chronic homelessness through innovative housing solutions. The Foundation joins numerous state government and community donors in funding the project to create a new 88-unit permanent affordable housing facility and supportive services center.

Roof Above was born from the merger of Men’s Shelter of Charlotte and Urban Ministry Center. As a comprehensive homeless service provider, the organization offers street outreach, meals, drug and alcohol treatment, access to mental health services, shelter, housing, and more. The non-profit serves over 1,200 individuals daily at six campuses in Charlotte. For the last decade, Roof Above has been working to reduce the number of over 800 individuals on its homeless registry.

Roof Above continues to build new and stronger alliances within local government and the community in their united efforts to address the issue of homelessness in the Charlotte area,” said Tyrone Tyler, SECU Regional Senior Vice President. “The non-profit has shown how creativity and innovation can be used to establish a model of shelter and housing solutions for the underserved across North Carolina and beyond. This is an inspiring project that the Foundation is proud to support – its positive impact will no doubt be felt for many years to come.”

“Through this significant donation from SECU Foundation, Roof Above will provide the safety, stability, and dignity of a home to 88 of our most vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above. “We look forward to a collaboration with SECU Foundation as we work together to provide critical resources to help people improve their lives and transform our community.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.  Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube.  The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.  Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

