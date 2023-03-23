Digital Programming Encourages Exploration of State’s Trails, Parks, and Recreation Areas

Check Presentation Left to right: Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director; Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair; Rodney Gaddy, Foundation of PBS North Carolina board chair; David Crabtree, PBS North Carolina CEO and general manager.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation has announced a new collaboration with PBS North Carolina to serve as the sole presenting sponsor for the statewide public media network’s production of the 2023 NC Year of the Trail series. The initiative launched in January with digital profiles of three North Carolina trails and will continue throughout the year with two program series – Ten to Try: NC Trails and NC State Trail Profiles. The Foundation’s grant will help PBS North Carolina share the recreational and environmental benefits of our state’s extensive trail system while promoting economic development, healthier lifestyles for North Carolinians, and transportation byways.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 554 designating 2023 as “North Carolina Year of the Trail” to highlight and promote the state’s trail system and celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the North Carolina Trails System Act. The programs will air through PBS North Carolina’s various digital and marketing channels as well as its broadcast programming such as North Carolina Weekend; Sci NC; and My Home, NC.

This series continues the Foundation’s support of public television broadcasts. Grants were previously provided for Exploring North Carolina and A Chef’s Life.

“SECU Foundation’s support for PBS North Carolina spans more than a decade, and we are excited to collaborate again to support the production of the 2023 NC Year of the Trail series,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “This is a phenomenal effort to educate our fellow neighbors and friends about our impressive trail system, greenways, parks, and recreation areas all over the state. We couldn’t be more pleased to help celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the North Carolina Trails System Act and look forward to the upcoming episodes that will launch throughout the year.”

“The generosity of civic-minded partners like the SECU Foundation truly makes PBS North Carolina’s award-winning productions possible,” said David Crabtree, PBS North Carolina CEO and general manager. “SECU Foundation’s long-time support allows us to create and deliver meaningful stories to communities across the state across all our platforms. We’re especially grateful for their support of the Year of the Trail, which connects our viewers to the beautiful and invigorating outdoor spaces for which North Carolina is well known. Our state will feel the impact of this initiative for years to come.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf7b70cd-1309-43b1-9869-5869802ddad6