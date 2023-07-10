Summer Camp Awards Recipient Caroline, daughter of Nora Beasley, was all smiles as she received her SECU Summer Camp Award from George Vann, SECU senior vice president, during a presentation at the Troy branch.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) recently completed its second annual Summer Camp Awards campaign, sending 185 of its FAT CAT® and Zard® youth members off to their favorite camp with a $500 scholarship each to help cover expenses. SECU received over 300 eligible applications from youth who entered the statewide contest using their artistic skills or writing talents to share their dream summer camp experience. Scholarships awarded during the 2023 campaign totaled $92,500, with up to one FAT CAT and one Zard winner selected per branch in a random drawing from all eligible entries.

The Credit Union’s program has gained significant attention from young member families around the state since its inception in 2022. Year-over-year results show a 34% increase in eligible applications received, and a 24% growth in the number of scholarships awarded. The cumulative two-year award total of $162,500 has been a significant and immediate benefit to families that may not have the option to send their child to a summer camp.

Nora Beasley conveyed her sentiments about her daughter receiving one of the Summer Camp scholarship awards. She said, “I wanted to share some exciting news – I just noticed that there’s $500 in Caroline’s account! We were able to use it to pay for her summer camp today. I can’t thank you enough for your support and generosity. Your help has made a tremendous difference, and I’m incredibly grateful. Thank you again!”

“In the cooperative spirit of giving back and helping others, SECU is thrilled to offer camp scholarships to Credit Union families statewide as an additional benefit to our FAT CAT and Zard members,” said Leigh Brady, SECU chief executive officer. “It’s a great vehicle to further connect and engage with youth in a way that will help fulfill their dreams. We are so pleased with the success of the program. Congratulations to all SECU winners – we hope your camp experiences are exciting and even greater than you imagined!”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

