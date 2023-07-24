275 SECU branches statewide serving as collection sites for supplies

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) announced today its support for the 2023 Governor’s School Supply Drive to help teachers and students get the items they need for the upcoming school year. In its fifth year to provide collection sites for the event, SECU is accepting donations across its statewide network of 275 branches now through August 18.

Wish list items include paper of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes, and tissues. Through a collaborative effort of local Communities In Schools affiliates, TeachNC, and the Governor’s Office, the collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county received.

“We are so pleased to show our support for North Carolina educators and families by serving as statewide branch collection sites for the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Our presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a perfect fit for the Credit Union. The Drive is a tangible and impactful way we can give back to the community and ensure teachers have what they need to help prepare students for a successful year ahead.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

