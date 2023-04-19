200 Students Learn Basic Principles for Life-Long Financial Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has once again proclaimed April as Financial Literacy Month. State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) kicked off its efforts by teaming up with CUNA Mutual Group and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools to host a multi-school SECU Reality of Money® event for students at three local high schools. The financial education event provided 200 students with an interactive experience simulating life as an adult in the real world. The event was organized as a community service component for credit union league officials attending a Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Mutual Group Partners’ meeting in Charlotte.

“It was a lot of fun to join league leaders from across the country and have an impact on the financial well-being of students in our local Charlotte community,” said Dan Schline, Carolinas Credit Union League president and CEO. “If you work in the Carolinas, you know the great work that State Employees’ Credit Union does each and every day. We appreciate all of SECU’s work in organizing the event, and we were certainly proud to let our league colleagues see the SECU team in action.”

“These events provided league officials the opportunity to engage students in conversations that reinforce the importance of education and building solid financial skills that will help shape their future,” said Kelli Holloway, SECU Outreach senior vice president. “The SECU Reality of Money financial simulation is a practical and realistic effort, giving students a better view of the adult working world as it relates to personal finance. Hearing students comment about this being an eye-opening experience makes it so rewarding for all of us.”

During April and throughout the year, SECU uses various educational resources to grow awareness around economic education for North Carolinians of all ages. From FAT CAT® activities for young members, to Biz Kid$ curriculum and Real World experiences for middle school students, and Your Financial Future and Reality of Money high school classroom presentations, students throughout North Carolina are learning the importance of sound money management. The Credit Union’s outreach extends beyond the classroom through its Students@Work and Summer Camp Award programs, career fairs, young adult presentations for college students, and consumer education sessions for adults in local communities statewide.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

