SECURA Insurance Accelerates Digital Transformation with SaaS Solutions from Duck Creek Technologies

Insurer chooses to implement Duck Creek solutions through SaaS via Duck Creek OnDemand to underpin next-generation Specialty Lines initiative

Boston, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that SECURA Insurance, a North American property and casualty (P&C) insurance carrier and longtime Duck Creek AgencyPortal customer, has selected Duck Creek Rating, Policy, Claims, and Insights to streamline its P&C business and power the next generation of its Specialty Lines operations. SECURA has chosen to implement its new digital solutions via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. The organization cited the strength of the Duck Creek Platform, low-code configuration, open, API-based architecture, and more as keys to this strategic initiative.

“We believe Duck Creek will be a true partner to us – more than just a vendor. Expanding our partnership to include these digital solutions will help us continue to meet the needs of our agency partners and policyholders,” said Todd Thiel, CIO of SECURA Insurance. “OnDemand will streamline our technology delivery and improve our speed to value as we modernize and consolidate our business applications to focus on our goals. In addition, our team looks forward to taking advantage of low-code tools and access to Duck Creek’s insurtech partner ecosystem for product configuration and market expansion.”

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s end-to-end SaaS solution, providing the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry – one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

“This commitment represents a major digital transformation move for SECURA and is yet another sign that insurers worldwide are adopting SaaS solutions for the most critical functions of their organizations,” said Matt Foster, COO of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand will let SECURA focus on its customers, agents, and products, while we provide application services and upgrades behind the scenes. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with SECURA and look forward to continuing to help them grow and succeed.”

About SECURA Insurance:

SECURA Insurance, headquartered in Neenah, Wis., is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states. Approximately 550 independent insurance agents represent the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, personal, farm, nonprofit, and special events products. SECURA Insurance is known for providing exceptional service to its agents and policyholders since 1900, and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best for its excellent ability to meet policyholder obligations. It is a Ward’s Top 50 company for outstanding results in financial performance and consistency over a five-year period, and it is a certified Great Place to Work. Visit www.secura.net to learn more.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

